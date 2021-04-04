Friday night was a perfect night for Marietta Main Street’s Downtown Peep Show! Thousands of locals and visitors came downtown during First Friday to enjoy sculptures made from marshmallow peeps. Seventeen sculptures were displayed inside or in front of downtown businesses as well as on the Armory Lawn. While the weather was still a bit brisk, it seemed the community was eager to head outside to enjoy something new while supporting local businesses and nonprofits.

For those unable to see the sculptures in person Friday night, never fear – these masterpieces of peeps will be on display inside the Peoples Bank windows on the corner of Second and Putnam Streets through this week and on Marietta Main Street’s website, where MMS is collecting donations for all participating nonprofits. The community is invited to view each sculpture and donate to any one or more of your choosing or make a blanket contribution to be divided amongst all participating organizations.

First Friday title sponsor Thermo Fisher Scientific was set up at the Armory Lawn with giveaways, displays, and a cryogenic storage unit used for long term storage of stem cells, vaccines, and viruses for cancer cell and more. The cryogenic storage unit was used to freeze flowers to show how fast liquid nitrogen freezes things.

In addition to the title sponsor, April’s First Friday welcomed two guest sponsors: the Benny & Babe food truck and Washington County Relay for Life. The Benny & Babe food truck was set up at the Armory with brisket, pulled pork & more. Washington County Relay for Life sold luminaries and raised money for their organization with a peep sculpture on display.

April’s First Friday was another success for downtown Marietta and Marietta Main Street. Photographer Shannon Brown captured scenes from the night, as well as many of the Peep Sculptures that were on display!

In support of each nonprofit’s effort and mission, Marietta Main Street is keeping the Downtown Peep Show going online from Saturday, April 3rd to Saturday, April 10th. Visit their website to make a donation to the Peep Show to support one or more of the participating area nonprofits!