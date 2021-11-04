Downtown building and business owners are encouraged to support area artists and add a flare of creativity to their commercial spaces

Marietta Main Street is launching a new effort in 2022 to support the investments of downtown building and business owners into public art. Art Local, a new grant program hosted by the downtown nonprofit, will match dollars of up to $1,500 or 50% for interior and exterior art projects on downtown buildings.

“In the last five years, we’ve seen a tremendous shift in downtown’s creative economy; with the installation of new sculptures and murals coordinated by our Public Art Committee to the artful private investments of downtown property owners, downtown Marietta has strengthened its identity as an arts and culture destination,” said Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street.

Art Local funds will further bolster the downtown arts scene and encourage more private property owners to partner with local artists and invest in art projects for their own businesses and buildings. Inspired by high demand on the Main Street Public Art Committee, Committee Chair Bobby Rosenstock hopes this new effort will provide needed resources to property owners.

“Over the past year, we’ve had many businesses reaching out to the Public Art Committee asking about putting up a mural. This grant will help businesses do just that, while supporting local artists and continuing our momentum of bringing more public art to Marietta,” said Rosenstock.

The initial funds for Art Local are provided by Marietta Community Foundation as part of their 2021 Fall Grant Cycle. Grant funds in the amount of $4,225 were brought together through multiple advised funds held at Marietta Community Foundation.

“All of us are affected and influenced by art whether or not we know it. We think the result is positive for those who get to observe art. We are pleased to be a part of influencing the presentation of art in Marietta,” shared Jerry & Jennylou Brock of the Stanton W. Brock Art Discovery Fund.

The grant cycle deadline for 2022 will be announced at the beginning of the year, but business and building owners can begin thinking about art project submissions now. Eligible projects include interior and exterior public art projects, such as murals, sculptures, memorials, integrated architectural or landscape architectural work, or community art. Only projects that partner with local artist(s), as defined by a 90-mile radius, will be considered, and each project submitted should increase the value of a building, business, and/or the creative economy downtown. Funds will not be awarded for commercial signage or advertising through Art Local.

Since 2016, the Marietta Main Street Public Art Committee has successfully implemented 12 projects for a total investment of over $36,000. To learn more about Marietta Main Street’s public art efforts, visit https://www.mariettamainstreet.org/public-art.

Marietta Main Street is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to downtown revitalization using community and economic development and historic preservation strategies. Featured events and programs include First Fridays, Build Up Marietta building and business improvement grant program, downtown beautification, public art, Main Street West, small business support, Hometown Holidays, and more. Learn more at www.mariettamainstreet.org.