Local Dolly Parton fans should clear their calendars for a special event taking place this spring in Downtown Marietta. On Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m., Marietta Community Foundation and Peoples Bank Theatre will be hosting a one-night-only showing of “The Library That Dolly Built,” a new documentary film about the beloved country music star and her efforts to increase literacy around the world through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program [DPIL].

DPIL is a book gifting program for children ages birth to five years old. Registered children receive one free, high-quality book in the mail each month aimed to increase their literary capacity.

On the night of the event, for just $12.50 per ticket, Dolly fans will not only experience a night of entertainment, but they will also help support early childhood development for local children who wish to become registered.

“We are excited to be a part of this national event,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “Our program is growing and we want to continue our efforts of serving families in Washington County through our Imagination Library program.”

The cost for children to be registered in the program is $25 per year. Every two movie tickets purchased will help support the cost of one child’s registration in the Imagination Library program.

“The Peoples Bank Theatre is proud to partner with the Marietta Community Foundation and screen Dolly Parton’s movie, ‘The Library That Dolly Built,’” said Gina Mace, Marketing Director at Peoples Bank Theatre. “Just like theatre, reading engages children and provides wonder, curiosity, and introduces them to various interests. This program offers children in Washington County a wonderful opportunity and we would love to see it grow.”

According to the documentary’s synopsis, “the film features original interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients, and the legend herself, Dolly Parton, ‘The Library That Dolly Built’ introduces the viewer to all aspects of the Imagination Library.”

Pieces of Dolly’s personal life and accomplishments are weaved throughout the story, but the film will primarily focus on the singer’s generosity and philanthropic efforts.

Though Dolly will be attending the New York premiere of the documentary, audiences across the nation will enjoy a special message from Dolly herself prior to the start of the film.

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve the lives of all Washington County’s citizens and local nonprofits. To reserve your seats and help support the literacy development of Washington county’s youngest generation, please visit www.peoplesbanktheatre.com/events.