Distance Socially, Shop Locally

With events being canceled, social businesses closing to the public, and communities preparing to hunker down, our small businesses need our support more than ever. There are many ways you can continue to support your favorite small businesses in creative ways. If you cannot shop in person, maybe you can order online or make arrangements for pick up. You can order a gift card now, to shop with later once life returns to a new normal. You can invite your friends to like their Facebook page, follow their Instagram account, or subscribe to their email list. What about leaving them a glowing review on Google, Yelp, or Facebook? A little goes a long way in making a difference – especially in these unprecedented times of great uncertainty.

We have compiled a list of locally-owned shops and businesses offering adaptive services, whether it’s e-commerce, shipping, virtual services, or other methods of continuing their operations while maintaining social distancing. We encourage you to follow your local businesses on social media, check their website, or give them a call to learn more and continue to support our local business community as much as you are able.

We will continue to add to this list! Please let us know if we have left someone out so that we can add them, by leaving a comment or emailing sarah@clutchmov.com. Check back for updated information.

Washington County, OH

A Unique Flower & Gift Shop | Marietta, OH | 740-373-8647

Customers can place phone orders daily and receive orders by delivery. A Unique Flower & Gift Shop can ship gift items and customers can peruse their website to place orders as well. Shoppers are encouraged to follow A Unique Flower & Gift Shop on Facebook to view pictures of new items and make purchases.

Aletha’s Florist | Marietta, OH | 740-373-8647

Aletha’s Florist accepts phone orders, website orders and delivers.

Back to Basics Log Cabin | Belpre, OH | 740-423-4235

In addition to their robust online store, Back to Basics Log Cabin is able to service through their window to maintain safe distance or provide curbside service. Their staff can deliver to your vehicle if you have a compromised immune system. They can also take orders over the phone!

Baker & Baker Jewelers | Marietta, OH | 740-373-7777

Customers can use Baker & Baker’s website and process payments via Venmo, PayPal, and over the phone. Employees can be reached 24/7 on social media or their website chat. Customers can text the Baker & Baker landline for communication. Baker & Baker ships items daily, offering free local delivery.

Cutler Candle Company | Belpre, OH | 740-551-2035

Cutler Candle Company is closed to the public, but still open online. All precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of their customers and community.

Dad’s Primitive Workbench | Marietta, OH | 740-374-9722

Dad’s Primitive Workbench has e-commerce available on their website. They ship daily, accept payments over the phone and by PayPal, and allow pick-ups at the door.

Dudley’s Florist | Marietta, OH | 740-373-4744

Dudley’s Florist can take orders on their website. They can also take orders over the phone using credit or debit cards. Photos of their work can be seen on Facebook and Instagram. As always, they happily deliver.

Gifts & More | Marietta, OH | 740-434-7162

Customers can order online and pick up in-store or opt for delivery from the website.

Green Acres of Marietta | Marietta, OH | 740-371-5117

Shop Green Acres of Marietta’s online store from the comfort of your own home.

Hive Alive | Marietta, OH | 740-542-1889

Customers can find items from Hive Alive on their Facebook page and also shop online at their website, with free shipping through March. Orders can be placed via phone or email as well.

Just A Jar Design Press | Marietta, OH | 503-853-6720

Shop Just A Jar’s unique handmade items on their online store from the comfort of your own home.

Marietta Office Supply | Marietta, OH | 740-373-6987

Marietta Office Supply offers free delivery to the Marietta area daily. Customers can place orders online, call, email or fax.

Merle Norman & More | Marietta, OH | 740-373-8519

Merle Norman offers products by mail and curbside pick-up. Visit their website for more.

SP Curated | Marietta, OH | 740-374-8600

Shop SP Curated’s beautiful online store from the comfort of your own home.

Stephanie Sanderson Fitness | Marietta, OH

While Stephanie typically does in-person classes all over the MOV, she is currently offering a barre class and a dance fitness class online. She’s letting folks use each $15 video for two entire months (instead of one).

Sugar Maple Boutique | Marietta, OH | 740-885-2090

Sugar Maple Boutique can accept PayPal or take info over the phone and ship. They are working hard to get their website up and running, but until then customers can shop via Facebook or Instagram.

Teri Ann’s | Marietta, OH | 740-373-7631

Teri Ann’s offers shipping/delivery service & a version of e-commerce, their Boutique Box, or pick up at door. Learn more on their website.

Threadz Boutique | Marietta, OH | 740-473-3356

Threadz is able to take payments over the phone as well as Venmo. They ship anywhere and everywhere and will be posting our merch daily on Facebook!

Two Peas in a Pod Florist | Marietta, OH | 740-373-9955

Two Peas in a Pod Florist takes phone orders and online orders through their website. They deliver till 4 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Wit & Whimzy | Marietta, OH | 740-371-5022

Customers shop on Wit & Whimzy’s website. Customers can also make payments over the phone or via PayPal invoice for any item carried. Wit & Whimzy will ship anywhere. Open 12:00 – 5:00 pm until further notice. Sign up for Wit & Whimzy’s email lists for shopping recommendations and new inventory updates.

Wood County, WV

Audiology Services of WV | Parkersburg, WV | 304-428-2403

To make sure you do not have to live without sound, Audiology Services of WV are offering curbside hearing aid services and free shipping of supplies such as hearing aid batteries and cleaning tools. Also available will be telehealth consults for questions regarding hearing, balance, and tinnitus. Communication is important now more than ever. Let them help you hear better and live better during these uncertain times!

Dudley’s Florist | Parkersburg, WV | 304-485-1631

Dudley’s Florist can take orders on their website. They can also take orders over the phone using credit or debit cards. Photos of their work can be seen on Facebook and Instagram. As always, they happily deliver.

Holl’s Chocolates | Vienna, WV | 800-842-4512

Holl’s Chocolates has temporarily suspended its in-store wine and coffee sampling but they will still offer you a complimentary chocolate sample when you visit – they will just present it in a cellophane bag instead of on a tray! Holl’s already offers in-store pick-up as an option for online orders so you can shop at home and swing by the shop to pick up your order. To further minimize contact they are now offering Online Order Curbside Pickup. Simply place your order online, choose what day you’d like to pick it up, and text or call when you arrive. You don’t even need to get out of your car! If you’d rather not leave the house at all, you can take advantage of their free shipping: All online orders of $40 or more, shipping to the same address, ship for free. All orders are 100% guaranteed to arrive in perfect condition (including heat resistant packaging if required) so fill your Easter Basket from home and they’ll take care of it for you.

Scots Landscape Nursery | Vienna, WV | 304-295-6303

Scots is offering curbside shopping services to customers to maintain safe shopping. Text “Curbside” to 304-834-002 and their staff will assist you with your order and establish your pick-up time! Find more info on their website.

Temple Challenge | Parkersburg, WV

Because the Elite Center and many other locations are closed for the next two weeks, Temple Challenge online is available. Buy one video for $5 and use it all week long.

Watering Can Art Studio | Vienna, WV | 304-422-8777

Watering Can Art Studio is limiting the number of students per Learnshop to a maximum of 4 students at a time. The Art Studio is also offering HeART-TO-GO Kits which can be picked up and taken home for kids and families to complete from the safety of their own home. There is a $10 deposit per order in addition to the cost of the pieces for supplies (brushes and paint palettes) which will be credited to your account upon return of your painted pieces to be fired. Customers can choose between a ceramic-to-go kit or a canvas-to-go kit.