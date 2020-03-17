Distance Socially, Eat Locally

As of Sunday evening, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio were to close to eat-in diners, but could continue to provide delivery, carryout, and curbside services. Other states are likely to soon follow suit. The Mid-Ohio Valley is home to dozens of quality, locally-owned restaurants and as a community, we encourage you to continue coming together to keep each other healthy and support small businesses. Our small business community is essential; these businesses are owned by our neighbors and friends, and contribute to the quality of life we enjoy here in the MOV. Even though our bars and restaurants are closed for public dining, we can still enjoy their delicious food while maintaining safe, social distancing.

We have compiled a list of local restaurants and eateries offering adaptive services, whether it’s delivery, curbside pick-up, pick-up at the door, or carryout. Many restaurants have already begun promoting the variety of ways they will continue to serve the community during these unprecedented times. Be sure to follow your local restaurants on social media, check their website, or give them a call to learn more and continue to support our local business community as much as you are able.

We will continue to add to this list! Please let us know if we have left someone out so that we can add them, by leaving a comment or emailing sarah@clutchmov.com. Check back for updated information.

Washington County, OH

Austyn’s Restaurant & Lounge | Marietta, OH | 740-374-8188

Austyn’s Restaurant is offering carryout and delivery for lunch and dinner as of Monday, March 16th. There is a $40 minimum for delivery orders (1 hr notice preferred). Pick-up orders (30 min notice). Catering available (24 hr notice).

Belair’s Bistro | Belpre, OH | 740-780-4022

Belair’s Bistro is open for carryout. To call in orders, call 740-780-4022. They will offer curbside service on the side of building. If anyone is in need of food, you can message Belair’s on Facebook and they will get you food. They will reduce menu specials. Their hours are Monday – Friday 11:00 am – 6:30 pm.

Boathouse BBQ | Marietta, OH | 740-373-3006

Boathouse BBQ will be offering curbside carryout and delivery only. Lunch orders, too!

The Buckley House Restaurant | Marietta, OH | 740-374-4400

Customers can call ahead and order and takeout both lunch and dinner. Buckley House employees are also happy to greet customers “curbside” if desired.

Busy Bee Restaurant | Marietta, OH | 740-373-3755

The Busy Bee will be open Monday – Saturday 6:30 am-7:00 pm and Sunday 8:00 am-2:00 pm. They are offering curbside pick-up during all operating hours. (Pull up to our handicap parking space and honk the horn, they’ll run the food right out). Delivery options will be made available for local businesses for breakfast and lunch. While their full menu is currently available, a new condensed menu will be out soon and they will also be offering full family-style meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Cornerstone Inn | Beverly, OH | 740-984-0011

Cornerstone Inn is accepting call-ahead and carryout orders, and is offering $1 coffee, tea, and pop beverages. While all events have been canceled and there is no in-person dining, the Prayer Room in the Root Cellar is open.

Doughboyz Pizzeria | Reno, OH | 740-374-2699

Doughboyz Pizzeria in Reno continues to offer their full menu for carryout or delivery. Dine-in seating has been temporarily closed. Doughboyz offers pizza, subs, salads, pastas, and wings. Normal business hours are still in place, Monday – Saturday 11:00 am – 9:30 pm. Call 740-374-2699 to order.

El Costeno | Beverly, OH | 740-410-1079

El Costeno is offering meals for carryout by calling 740-410-1079.

Frostee Shoppe, Too | Marietta, OH | 740-885-2095

The Frostee Shoppe is happy to serve their full menu and all of their amazing treats for counter pick-up and is accepting call-ahead orders.

Gator’s Easy Wind Pub | Marietta, OH | 740-568-8050

Gator’s is offering carryout and delivery from 1:00 – 9:00 pm. Call 740-275-1971 to place your delivery orders. If you are coming in for a carryout order, you can call ahead or order at the bar.

Harmar Tavern | Marietta, OH | 740-373-8727

Harmar Tavern will be offering take out orders from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Other than the specials, they are offering bologna, burgers, chicken strips, and fries, as well as salads and cottage cheese. You can also grab beer to go.

Healthy Start Nutrition | Marietta, OH | 740-252-6040

Healthy Start is using a text ahead system. Text to-go orders to 740-948-1766 with Name, Order, and Time of Pick-Up and they will get it ready for you! Please allow for 5-10 minutes in advance. Regular carryout orders are also still accepted.

House of Wines | Marietta, OH | 740-373-0996

The House of Wines is offering their full lunch and dinner menu for carryout and offers free delivery within Marietta city limits (and Lowell within reason). Their hours are Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. They are also fully stocking up on prepared meals that are ready to grab and go at $15 each. On St. Patricks Day, they will have corned beef dinners and soda bead for special.

Jeremiah’s Coffee House | Marietta, OH | 740-374-2639

Jeremiah’s will deliver coffee to offices or homes in Marietta. Customers can use DoorDash for delivery. Customers can call ahead and pay by phone for pick-up, as well. Jeremiah’s Coffee House is offering Grab and Go at The Stage Door, Delivery and Carry-Out at the Main Store on Front Street.

Joe Momma’s Kitchen | Marietta, OH | 740-434-7408

Joe Momma’s is doing curbside or parking lot delivery, as well as normal delivery, and are increasing delivery to triple their normal amount. They are also focusing on the elderly specifically from 3:00 – 5:00 pm every day. Meals will be provided and delivered to their doorstep.

Jukebox Pizza | Waterford, OH | 740-984-8881

Jukebox Pizza will remain open for carry-out business during normal business hours. If you would like curbside pick-up, please let them know. They will also do their very best to accommodate the needs of vulnerable community members, including home delivery during this time.

Las Trancas | Marietta, OH | 740-373-9508

Las Trancas is open for carryout only. Orders can be placed and picked-up between 11:00 am and 10:00 pm.

Marietta Brewing Co. | Marietta, OH | 740-373-2739

Marietta Brewing Company is open for food take out and growler sales (Online ordering available!)

Marietta Wine Cellars | Marietta, OH | 740-373-9463

Marietta Wine Cellars’ retail space will be open for any food carryout orders as well. Their hours will be temporarily changing to 11:00 am -6:00 pm Monday-Friday and Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. You can call to place any orders by phone (food, wine, gifts). They will bring it out to you curbside if needed and possible.

Neaders Cone N Shake | Marietta, OH | 740-374-8444

The outdoor patio is closed, but carryout orders are available Tuesdays through Sundays, 10:30 am to 7:00 pm.

The Original Pizza Place | Marietta, OH | 740-374-4333

The Original Pizza Place is taking every health and safety measure they’ve been given and continue to receive seriously as they prepare food for pick up, carryout, and delivery business and encourage their delivery customers to utilize their No Contact delivery option.

Over the Moon Pub & Pizza | Marietta, OH | 740-373-4000O

Over the Moon is offering their pizza, subs, salads, and wings available for carryout or delivery (including beer & wine) with new hours and menu. They will meet you at the curb or drop it at your door until!

Riverbend Family Dining | Beverly, OH | 740-984-2806

Riverbend Family Dining is accepting carryout orders by phone, or you can use the toast app to place your online orders.

River Town Grill | Marietta, OH | 740-374-3007

River Town Grill will be open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm for delivery and call ahead orders. They will also offer curbside service. Bottled beer is available for carryout as well.

Riviera at the Valley Gem | Marietta, OH | 740-373-7862

Riviera at the Valley Gem is offering carryout with a take out special where customers can order one entree and get one entree half price (of equal or lesser value) or order one entree and get a free appetizer. The Riviera is open regular business hours Tuesday – Sunday, 11:00 am to 9:00 pm for carryout, dockside pick-up (they bring the food to the parking lot) or delivery through Door Dash. All regular menu items along with specials will be available.

Smitty’s Pizza | Marietta, OH | 740-374-2280

Smitty’s Pizza temporarily shortening their hours at the Belpre and Reno locations and will close Sunday – Thursday at 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at midnight. Marietta will retain normal hours until further notice. They are taking extreme precautions to keep their staff, work environment, and customers healthy. Deliveries will still be available at all three locations as well as online ordering and pick-ups.

Spagna’s | Marietta, OH | 740-376-9245

Spagna’s is offering an alternative dining experience with Spagna’s to-go!

Star of India | Marietta, OH | 740-371-5350

Star of India will continue to offer carryout, orders can be placed by calling ahead.

The Sweet Stop | Beverly, OH | 740-984-4877

The Sweet Stop will be operating as carryout only. There will be no inside seating. They can take pre-orders at 740-984-4877 and can have items ready for you when you arrive. The Cupcake Truck will also be operating as a carry away and pick-up location on a regular schedule. Truck pick-up orders can also be called in to 740-984-4877.

Tampico Mexican Restaurant | Marietta, OH | 740-374-8623

Tampico is offering carryout and to-go, with a delivery option available through third-party services like DoorDash. Online orders can be placed on Menufy. Tampico is open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Third Street Deli | Marietta, OH | 740-374-0003

Third Street Deli is open for pickup and delivery only. Effective Tuesday, March 17th, they will be lowering the minimum delivery fee to $20 and will begin delivering to your residence.

TLV Restaurant | Marietta, OH | 740-538-8844

TLV is offering to-go/carryout and free delivery in Marietta, Devola, and Williamstown for any order over $20.00. Full menu available. Free sampler salad with all orders of $10 or more.

Tony’a Country Kitchen | Marietta, OH | 740-371-5027

Tonya’s Country Kitchen is open for carryout and is offering delivery.

Town House | Marietta, OH | 740-374-5073

The Town House will only be open for carryout and delivery starting Monday, March 16th within a 10-mile delivery radius.

Two Rivers Bistro | Marietta, OH | 740-525-3328

Two Rivers Bistro food truck is offering carryout from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. They will be Cash Max on Wednesday, and at Advanced Auto Parts on Thursday and Friday. They are following all CDC health protocols and have only two people total handling food prep.

Wrangler Tavern | Whipple, OH | 740-585-2964

Wrangler Tavern is offering carryout, featuring their full menu along with daily lunch specials. They will be posting on our Facebook site daily. Lunch is from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Wood County, WV

The Bodega | Vienna, WV | 304-893-9099

The Bodega is offering carryout or curbside pick-up for coffee and pastries. They will move their counter close to the door and you can either walk up and order and take it with you or they will be happy to run your order to your car either in our front parking spots or the spots that they have on the Edward Jones side of the building. You can call 304.893.9099 to order and let them know when you are there and they will run it out. You can place an order for any of their in-house pastries by 2:00 pm and they will have them ready for you the next morning for pickup or delivery if arranged and within 10 miles. Order 3,6, or a dozen of their cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, muffins, or scones to have on hand at home this week.

CJ’s Italian Kitchen | Parkersburg, WV | 304-916-1852

CJ’s is transitioning to carryout only starting Wednesday, March 18th. Carryout will be a non-contact rapid pick-up system, where guests can place their order ahead of time and easily pick up their completed order without any personal contact. They will also be offering family-style meals two days a week. These meals will be designed to feed a family of four.

DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant | Williamstown, WV | 304-375-3633

DaVinci’s is bringing dinners to central locations for pick-up. Each dinner feeds 4-6 people and includes salad, six homemade rolls, and butter. Call 304-375-3633 no later than 3:00 pm each day to place your order and pay. Meals include Spaghetti ($23) Fettuccine Alfredo ($28) Spaghetti Mona Lisa ($28) and Chicken Alfredo ($43). Pick up is at the K-mart parking lot in Marietta (502 Pike Street) at 5:15 pm; The WV Central Federal Credit Union in Vienna (1701 Grand Central Avenue) at 6:00 pm; Williamstown National Bank in Parkersburg (3002 E. 7th Street) at 5:15 pm; and Belpre Elementary School Parking Lot (2000 Rockland Ave) at 6:00 pm.

Gyro King | Parkersburg, WV | 304-428-1111

Gyro King is offering carryout and delivery with call-ahead orders. They sanitize and bleach the chairs and doors after every customer.

I Don’t Care Eatery & Spirits | Parkersburg, WV | 681-229-3043

I Don’t Care will be offering curbside service starting Monday the 16th at 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 7:00pm to help our customers during this time. Customers can call ahead and staff will have a designated pick up area for your convince.

Jimmy Colombo’s Italian Restaurant | Parkersburg, WV | 304-428-5472

Jimmy Colombo’s is offering carryout, call 304-428-5472 to place an order.

Mango Latin Bistro | Parkersburg, WV | 304-834-3927

Mango Latin Bistro is offering carryout services and curbside pick-up.

The Omelet Shoppe | Parkersburg, WV | 304-485-3161

Omelet Shoppe is serving free meals to kids from 9:00 am-1:00 pm. The choices for breakfasts are: a waffle, two eggs toast and a side, one biscuit and gravy with two eggs. The choices for lunch are: a grilled cheese sandwich and fries, a bologna and cheese sd with fries, or two chicken tenders and fries. Drinks are included but if milk or juice are limited to smalls. For the free meals, sides do not include our mixed fruit or salads.

The Original Pizza Place | Parkersburg, WV | 304-428-4333

The Original Pizza Place is taking every health and safety measure they’ve been given and continue to receive seriously as they prepare food for pick up, carryout, and delivery business and encourage their delivery customers to utilize their No Contact delivery option.

Parkersburg Brewing Co. | Parkersburg, WV | 304-916-1502

The Parkersburg Brewing Company is offering carryout and curbside pick-up for their full menu.

Philipines Best Food | Parkersburg, WV | 304-865-1155

Philipines Best is offering carryout and delivery. Orders can be placed by phone or online at philippinesbestfood.com. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm.

Sixpence Put & Eatery | Parkersburg, WV | 304-865-5891

Sixpence is offering carryout service as well as delivery through Grubhub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats.

Jackson County, WV

Bogey’s BBQ & Grille | Ravenswood, WV | 304-273-1450

Bogey’s BBQ & Grille will be offering call-ahead orders and curbside pick up.

Pleasants County, WV

The Boxcar | Saint Marys, WV | 304-684-9252

The Boxcar is accepting call-ahead orders and providing carryout services. They are looking into delivery options, but cannot offer delivery at this time.