One. Skin Care Studio Provides an Oasis for Self-Care and Wellness

Clutch MOV is proud to sponsor this year’s Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneur of the Year. We envision a community where citizens can take risks on the promise that success would uplift the residents of our valley. Artists, creators, makers, and small business owners strive to build something anew, something worth putting their stamp on – to promote and share with each other – and entrepreneurs are on the edge, finding ways to build in a way that hasn’t been done before. This year we received dozens of nominations for innovative, forward-thinking, community-building entrepreneurs from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The panel believed six individuals stood out for the impact they are making through their work. We are sharing their stories in this series.

When Denise Headlee opened One. Skin Care Studio in 2017, her goal was to create a space of wellness and rejuvenation, an inspiring and peaceful place where women could come with their skincare needs, learn self-care and discover their true beauty. Denise achieved that goal and her studio is an oasis that provides not only state-of the-art skincare techniques but also a sense of balance and well-being to each client.

Denise honed her skills in California and Florida before moving to the Mid-Ohio Valley, and holds the titles of Esthetician, Master Permanent Makeup Technician, and Licensed Practical Nurse. Ready to make a change in her location and career, she wanted to open a business that would surround her with positive energy and positive women. And that is one of her favorite things about owning her own studio: “The best part of being self-employed is creating a career that aligns with my personal values and that positively affects others.” Making other people happy, and having a client feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, are the best part of Denise’s day.

At One. Skin Care Studio, Denise doesn’t just sell a product or skincare regimen and send her clients on their way. Instead, she fosters a personal relationship, committed to providing personalized care and techniques to help women achieve their skincare goals and feel better about themselves. She is proud that many of her clients have become lasting friends.

When the state was impacted by COVID-19, the salon and beauty industry took a brutal hit to their businesses. First, they were forced to close, then their reopenings were accompanied by stringent policies and regulations. Denise adapted, and found creative ways to continue serving her clients while keeping them safe.According to her nomination, Denise kept her positive outlook and faced each obstacle with grace and perseverance.

Owning a business always entails some risk and being a female business owner with three children has its own set of challenges. Often, the owner will have to choose between business and family obligations and make personal sacrifices. Denise herself agrees that the biggest rewards sometimes come with the biggest challenges.

“There is an increased level of uncertainty and pressure to succeed, not only for myself but for my employees. It begins and ends with me.” Business owners wear a lot of hats, and the mundane tasks of day-to-day operations can sometimes feel overwhelming. But Denise wears the hats and handles the tasks while keeping her focus on her mission and goals. As her nominator explained, “Denise seems to serve her community, her family and her own well-being flawlessly and with a heart that loves others.”

Denise’s service doesn’t stop with her clients; she is constantly thinking about her community and finding ways to support it. She has partnered with several local non-profits and helped conduct drives to collect everything from school supplies to toiletries, and to provide Christmas gifts for needy families. The studio features products of other small businesses because Denise believes in uplifting other entrepreneurs.

When asked what advice she would share to other would-be entrepreneurs, Denise is quick to answer. “Lay a good foundation.Do something you genuinely love and are passionate about.Unforeseen challenges will arise, so be easy on yourself. The business and you are a work in progress, so embrace your mistakes and don’t forget to have fun!”

Clients leave One. Skin Care Studio feeling better about themselves because Denise Headlee has a passion to help women see their own beauty. Her innovative techniques and sincere concern for their well-being shine through in her relationships with her staff, her clients, and the community in which she lives and works.