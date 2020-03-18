COVID-19 Updates from Memorial Health System

Memorial Health System asks that any patient that is experiencing flu symptoms to call their primary care provider, use the MemorialCareNow app, or call the 24/7 nurse line at (844) 474-6522. If the provider feels it’s necessary for the patient to be assessed further for flu or COVID-19, those patients will be referred to an assessment clinic that we have set up. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.

We encourage patients who are feeling well to continue going to their medical appointments as scheduled to focus on their health. If the patient is not feeling well and experiencing any symptoms, they can use one of the following options:

MemorialCareNow app: Download on Google Play and Apple Store, or visit memorialcarenow.com

24 Hour Nurse Line: (844) 474-6522

MyMemorialChart: mhsystem.org/mymemorialchart

Furthermore, per the order of Governor DeWine of Ohio and recommendations of the American College of Surgeons, Memorial Health System is evaluating all elective procedures through May 1, in efforts to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE), protect patients and healthcare providers, along with conserving hospital capacity. The decision to defer the surgery or procedure will be made by the patient’s provider. If the patient’s upcoming procedure is affected, the patient will be contacted by the provider’s office.

Memorial Health System encourages our community to remain calm and to use the following steps to remain safe and healthy:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Lather for at least 20 seconds every time. If no soap is available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough with a tissue or the bend of your elbow.

Use the nearest waste receptacle to dispose of the tissue after use.

Avoid contact with sick individuals.

Utilize social distancing when possible.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched such as your mobile phone.

Stay home if you are sick, unless seeking medical attention.

We are regularly updating our community through our website at www.mhsystem.org/coronavirus and sharing helpful tips and announcements through our Facebook page (@mhsystem).

