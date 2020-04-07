Lost your password?

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room. Please call your primary care provider or either Memorial Health System at 844-474-6522 or WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center at 304-865-5140.

We have created this page to help keep you informed on local and regional #Coronavirus coverage as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have any information or questions, please email us at sarah@clutchmov.com.

Mid-Ohio Valley COVID-19 Tracking

A regional look at the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. (This data is sourced from the Ohio Department of Health, West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources and other resources, including The COVID Tracking Project. We recognize our local Health Departments may have updates before the numbers are reported statewide each day. We encourage following The Marietta Times and The Parkersburg News & Sentinel for breaking news.

OHIO COUNTIES

County
(Ohio)		COVID-19
Positive		HospitalizedDeaths
Athens311
Hocking000
Meigs200
Monroe220
Morgan100
Noble000
Perry410
Washington2730

[Last Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 – 2:00 pm]

WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES

County
(West Virginia)		COVID-19
Positive		HospitalizedDeaths
Calhoun00
Jackson191
Pleasants10
Ritchie00
Roane20
Wirt10
Wood130

[Last Updated: Tuesday April 7, 2020 – 10:00 am]

OHIO STATEWIDE

Patients TestedCOVID-19 PositiveDeaths
50,8384,782167

[Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2020 – 2:00 pm]

WEST VIRGINIA STATEWIDE

Patients TestedCOVID-19 PositiveDeaths
12,0594124

[Last Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 – 10:00 am]

United States of America: The Coronavirus (COVID19) Tracking Project

This chart is being provided by The COVID19 Tracking Project. The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data available on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here. The organization has state-by-state data available here.

Map: This map works best on a desktop computer. On a smartphone you may need to refresh a few times and we recommend that you use a Safari browser rather than Chrome on iOS devices. View map here.

LATEST STORIES

Smooth Ambler Spirits Steps Up to Manufacture Hand Sanitizer

Local Business Answers the Call to Help

ByJessica LinvilleApril 2, 2020
Local Teachers Get Creative

ByJoe StephensApril 1, 2020
River Dog Café & Diner Converts to Selling Groceries

ByJoe StephensMarch 30, 2020
Bear Hunts Fight Boredom and Brighten Communities

ByLaura PytlikMarch 29, 2020
WVU Parkersburg’s Workforce and Economic Development Center Answers the Call

ByOlivia ReederMarch 28, 2020

News & UPDATES

Washington County Health Department Announces Outbreak

ByPress ReleaseApril 7, 2020
Athens City-County Health Department confirms that Athens County remains at 3 COVID-19 cases

ByPress ReleaseApril 7, 2020
MOV Multi-Cultural Festival Canceled for 2020

BySarah ArnoldApril 7, 2020
10 Confirmed Cases in Wood County

ByPress ReleaseApril 5, 2020
West Virginia DHHR Launches New Dashboard

ByPress ReleaseApril 4, 2020
CDC Recommends Wearing a Cloth Face Mask

ByPress ReleaseApril 4, 2020
