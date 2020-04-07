If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room. Please call your primary care provider or either Memorial Health System at 844-474-6522 or WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center at 304-865-5140.

We have created this page to help keep you informed on local and regional #Coronavirus coverage as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have any information or questions, please email us at sarah@clutchmov.com.

Mid-Ohio Valley COVID-19 Tracking

A regional look at the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. (This data is sourced from the Ohio Department of Health, West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources and other resources, including The COVID Tracking Project. We recognize our local Health Departments may have updates before the numbers are reported statewide each day. We encourage following The Marietta Times and The Parkersburg News & Sentinel for breaking news.

OHIO COUNTIES

County

(Ohio) COVID-19

Positive Hospitalized Deaths Athens 3 1 1 Hocking 0 0 0 Meigs 2 0 0 Monroe 2 2 0 Morgan 1 0 0 Noble 0 0 0 Perry 4 1 0 Washington 27 3 0

[Last Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 – 2:00 pm]

WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES

County

(West Virginia) COVID-19

Positive Hospitalized Deaths Calhoun 0 – 0 Jackson 19 – 1 Pleasants 1 – 0 Ritchie 0 – 0 Roane 2 – 0 Wirt 1 – 0 Wood 13 – 0

[Last Updated: Tuesday April 7, 2020 – 10:00 am]

OHIO STATEWIDE

Patients Tested COVID-19 Positive Deaths 50,838 4,782 167

[Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2020 – 2:00 pm]

WEST VIRGINIA STATEWIDE

Patients Tested COVID-19 Positive Deaths 12,059 412 4

[Last Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 – 10:00 am]

United States of America: The Coronavirus (COVID19) Tracking Project

This chart is being provided by The COVID19 Tracking Project. The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data available on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here. The organization has state-by-state data available here.

Map: This map works best on a desktop computer. On a smartphone you may need to refresh a few times and we recommend that you use a Safari browser rather than Chrome on iOS devices. View map here.