In 2007, Pat Minnite Sr. started the Spirit of Giving Fund to support local charities and nonprofit organizations around the holidays. The community has enthusiastically joined in the charitable efforts to give back to the organizations that make a difference in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Tenants, business associates, vendors, and friends of The PM Company (PMC) raised $61,000 to be given to selected local charities. For 2021, PMC matched up to $60,000 donated to the Fund. Thanks to the community’s generous support, a total of $121,000 will be evenly distributed to thirteen area charities.

These charities were selected through an application process by representatives of the PMC. The Spirit of Giving Fund is managed by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF), which will distribute the funds accordingly. Each charity listed below will receive $9,300 to support their work within the community:

Amputee Center Inc

Belpre Area Ministries

Bethel Church Equipping Center Inc

BrAva

Camden-Clark Foundation Inc.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the MOV Support Fund in Honor of Harold “Jim” Applebaum, a fund of the PACF

FaithLink

High on Hope Ministries

House to Home

Kellys Closet MOV Inc

O’Neill Senior Center Inc

Thrive

Women’s Care Center, Inc.

“The PM Company family greatly appreciates the support of this collective effort, and we are proud and happy to know the impact this will make on the needs of our community,” said Karmyn Conley, PMC Managing Partner. “The impact of this community’s giving has been profound, and PMC looks forward to sharing another successful Spirit of Giving with the community.”

“The Pat Minnite family and The PM Company and its associates have a longstanding and generous tradition of supporting the needs of the communities in which they do business,” said Judy Sjostedt Ritchie, PACF Executive Director. “We applaud their leadership in philanthropy and thank The PM company and their associates for their generous partnership for the benefit of our area.”

Applications to receive support from the Spirit of Giving Fund are accepted annually with a deadline in August. Applying organizations must be a recognized 501(C)(3) nonprofit serving the vulnerable and underserved populations in Wood County, WV, and/or Washington County, OH, where the PMC primarily does business. A new application process, in partnership with the PACF, will be incorporated for the 2022 campaign and will launch Spring 2022. More information is available atwww.thepmcompany.com.