Celebrate local businesses on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27

Local and small businesses serve as community staples, allowing for guests to explore and shop for unique gifts, crafts from local artisans, and handmade items. To spotlight the businesses that help make our community a special place,Grand Central Mall invites guests to shop local on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and throughout the holiday season.

Grand Central Mall features a variety of small and locally owned businesses, including The Cardinal Market, The Watering Can Art Studio, Yahss Claws & Cuts and Classic Plastics just to name a few.

“The holiday season is a special time for guests to explore our town center and find the perfect gifts for their friends and families,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager at Grand Central Mall. “At Grand Central Mall, we are proud to be home to more than 20 small businesses that help keep our community thriving. Through Show Love. Shop Small., guests can show their support for local businesses starting on Small Business Saturday and continuing throughout the entire holiday shopping season.”

Show Love. Shop Small. demonstrates the town center’s ongoing dedication to helping small businesses grow and thrive. As a goodwill ambassador, Grand Central Mall continues to find new ways to advocate for all members of the community throughout the year.

For additional information on Small Business Saturday, Show Love. Shop Small., or other upcoming events at Grand Central Mall, visit www.grandcentralmall.com

In addition to a wide variety of events taking place at Grand Central Mall this holiday season, guests can look forward to extended shopping hours. To learn more about holiday celebrations and extended holiday hours at Grand Central Mall follow along on social media and visit grandcentralmall.com.

Grand Central Mall is one of West Virginia’s premier shopping destination. The town center is home to more than 80 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. For more information, please call (304) 485-4464 or visit grandcentralmall.com. Like us on Facebook facebook.com/GrandCentralMall and follow us on Twitter @GrandCentralMall and Instragram @GrandCentralMall.