The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) and Regional Affiliates announced support for nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region through its fall Community Action Grant program. The PACF awards grants from a variety of funds created by individuals, organizations, and area businesses to support critical community needs. The PACF’s grant awards this fall total $234,838. The Foundation’s three affiliates awarded additional grants, including $4,775 from the Doddridge County Community Foundation (DCCF), $3,365 from the Ritchie County Community Foundation (RCCF), and $3,400 from the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation (LKACF).

“The Foundation is supporting several innovative educational projects at local elementary schools in this grant cycle,” said Associate Director for Community Leadership Marian Clowes. “A broadcasting project at Kanawha Elementary School and a drone project at Madison Elementary will both provide opportunities for students to engage in learning in new and exciting ways.”

Several other grants focus on food access. “Food insecurity remains a major challenge for many residents of our area,” said Clowes.

“We are so grateful to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation for their continued support of our Mobile Food Pantry,” said Jeremy Lessner with Catholic Charities. “The most recent grant is helping us purchase a box truck with refrigeration capabilities to serve our families in need; having this truck will allow us to provide more food to these families as well as healthy produce, dairy, and meat that requires refrigeration.”

Many of the requests submitted through the PACF’s Community Action Grants Program receive support from Donor Advised Funds at the PACF. Donor Advised Funds enable the fund creators to participate in grantmaking by recommending grants from their fund on an ongoing basis.

“Our donor advisors allow us to nearly double the amount of grants awarded each grant cycle,” said Clowes. “Support from our Donor Advised Funds enables many more projects to receive funding than would be possible solely through the Foundation’s discretionary grantmaking funds.”

To be considered for a Community Action Grant, an applicant must be a private, nonprofit organization or a public institution. Either the applicant or program to be funded must be located in the Foundation’s eleven-county geographic service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio).

The fall 2021 Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates grant recipients are: