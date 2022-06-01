Clutch Collective, an art retail shop located in downtown Marietta, announces the opening of its first solo exhibit featuring Marietta artist Joe Ryckebosch. A reception will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 pm to celebrate the exhibit’s opening.

The exhibit is called “Altered Images” and features dozens of Ryckebosch’s original mixed-media works. “This work is a collection of found imagery, wherein graphic art tape and assorted mixed media have been used to redirect the original intention of the piece,” said Ryckebosch.

“The original imagery, which looks and feels so familiar, quickly takes on a direction of its own. The lines and patterns create an alternate reality, and the viewer hopefully recognizes that all is not what it appears to be,” he said, of the collection. “The intention with this work is to provoke a sense of wonderment and curiosity.”

The exhibit is located in the shop’s second room, which will be opened for the first time on Thursday, June 2nd. The space also features an expanded retail space where guests can shop original artwork and art prints from dozens of artists, both from the Mid-Ohio Valley and beyond.

“We are excited to feature Joe’s work as our first solo exhibit,” said Clutch Collective owner, Sarah Arnold. “There are many new pieces in this collection that have never been displayed before now. We’ve admired Joe’s pieces and style for many years and are looking forward to sharing this exhibit with the community!”

The exhibit will be on display through the end of August, and all pieces on display will be available for purchase. The opening reception on June 2nd is open to the public, the community is invited to see the show, meet the artist, and enjoy light refreshments.

Clutch Collective is an art retail shop located in downtown Marietta celebrating culture, community, and creativity in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Open since November 2021, the shop is open seven days a week at 152 Front Street. Learn more at www.clutchcollectivemov.com.