The time for giving is in full swing, and the Mid-Ohio Valley is full of places to search for the perfect gift. The newest shop on the block in downtown Marietta is Gifts & More located on the corner of Scammel and Third Street. Owned and operated by Marietta native Chase McCoy, Gifts & More started out as East Coast Balloons in Belpre, Ohio a little over a year and a half ago.

When the opportunity to open a storefront in Marietta presented itself, McCoy decided that expanding his business to encompass a full gift selection in addition to his various balloon-based options and moving to a larger space was absolutely the right plan and the right time. It seems that the community could not agree more. Opening for business on November 1st of this year, Gifts & More brought another wonderful, locally owned business to the city’s ever-growing downtown community.

Gifts & More’s storefront on the corner of Scammel and Third Street

As the name implies, gifts, or rather “traditional” gifts are certainly not the only things to be found at McCoy’s shop. Incorporating the original business idea of balloons both as accessories and as art pieces is what makes the “ & More” part of the business so unique. If the name Chase McCoy sounds familiar it is because this is not his first contribution to the Mid Ohio Valley community. In prior years, McCoy’s family has hosted “Christmas Lightshows” complete with accompanying soundtracks at their Devola home – though they decided to take a break this year to get the shop up and running in time for the holiday season.

McCoy is no stranger to the retail world, having grown up working for his family’s business, G & S Office Furniture located in Belpre, Ohio. With this foundation in retail and business management, he is confident he has what it takes to make it in the retail world.

Chase McCoy checking out a customer

One of those fundamental ideals, according to McCoy, is giving back and supporting the local community. Many of the gift options available in the store are locally-made. The candles sold in the shop are made by a local company, as is the flavored popcorn found at the checkout. McCoy also has a second area off the main display room that houses more craft and primitive gifts, some of which are repurposed and redesigned by a local artist and sold on consignment. Just as he was given the opportunity to create his idea with the support of his family and their already thriving business, McCoy says part of his goal in opening Gifts & More is to “help small businesses get started, especially if they do not have their own space to sell in.”

“I had no intention of opening a gift store, originally, but it seemed like the perfect way to support the balloon aspect of the business and bring something unique to downtown,” said McCoy.

Whether shopping for a holiday, birthday or just an everyday gift to say “keep being you,” there is no doubt something perfect is waiting to be discovered at Gifts & More.