“Night at the Museum,”an annual event presented by The Castle, is planned for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event will feature some of the men and women from Washington County’s past come to life! Different characters will be represented by professional living history interpreters, Castle staff and volunteers, and family members with a close connection to the person they are representing.

“Each interpreter will be dressed in clothes authentic to their period and taking on the role of each character discussing life from the character’s perspective,” said Kyle Yoho, Education Director at The Castle. Yoho added, “Characters will be found in the rooms and corridors of The Castle Museum. Our “security guards” will meet guests and take them on a guided tour through the historic house encountering each historical figure who will enlighten visitors with a brief story of their life and times.” According to Yoho, guests will have the opportunity to interact with the characters, asking them questions and viewing images or objects that the character may wish to share.

Yoho stated, “Some of this year’s characters may be well known to those familiar with local history and others a bit more obscure. One of the historical figures joining us includes Anglique Martin – a name familiar to those who have attended recent Castle programs. Angilique’s intelligent, strong, well-reasoned arguments on women’s equality were captured in her correspondence and the essays she published, disseminating her opinions, ideas, and influence far beyond her own back yard along the Muskingum River.” The renowned Civil War officer and Marietta College valedictorian George Butler Turner will also be on hand to discuss his Civil War service and college days as a member of the long blue line. From more recent history, a WWII service member Eloise (Burke) White will be represented to discuss her experience as one of the first women of color to enlist from Washington County, her experience working alongside the creator of the Tuskegee airmen, and someone whose family helped establish the regional NAACP.

“This event, as its name suggests, is a local interpretation of the famous movie “Night at the Museum,” said Yoho. “Instead of historical figures from national history coming to life, characters from Washington County’s history will be found in The Castle Museum,” he added. Since the event premiered in 2015, over 30 different historical characters from local history have been featured.

Reservations are required for this event. Advance purchase is highly recommended. Tours begin every 15 minutes and last approximately 1 hour 15 minutes. Limit of 8 per group. $10Adults; $7 Kids (age 13 and under); Ages 5 and under free. Those wanting to reserve an exclusive tour for your group of 8 or less can reserve a timeslot for a discounted rate of $65 by calling 740-373-4180. Register today at mariettacastle.org/events or call 740-373-4180.

For more information contact: Kyle Yoho, Education Director for The Castle at kyle@mariettacastle.org or call 740.373.4180

The Castle: The Castle is a Victorian house museum that offers tours of the 1855 Gothic Revival style home, fully-furnished with Victorian decor. The Castle is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve The Castle and grounds to maintain their architectural and historical integrity and operate The Castle as to contribute to the educational, artistic, and cultural well-being of the community.