In response to local retailers shutting their doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Marietta Main Street has launched a series of virtual shopping events inspired by their Cash Mob program and late-night home shopping shows. The Virtual Cash Mob series, sponsored by Huntington Bank, highlights ten downtown businesses throughout the month of April, beginning with The Original Pizza Place on Monday, April 6th.

Each Virtual Cash Mob will take place via Facebook live where viewers can tune in to peruse selected merchandise and items from the featured downtown business and have the opportunity to make purchases live.

“If something like this had to happen, we are so blessed to be in an age when we can still connect with our customers through social media, email, phone, and text,” said Sharon Shaner, owner of Merle Norman & More. “While we aren’t keeping our usual hours, our Beauty Consultants are available four days per week to answer any questions about products via the phones and ship our customers the products they need. The Cash Mob is a fun way to let customers ‘in the studio’ and still maintain social distancing.”

Supporting small businesses during this pandemic is essential for downtown to survive and continue to thrive.

Shoppers can support their favorite local shops and businesses from the comfort of their couch. Cheryl Lang, owner of A Unique Flower & Gift Shop, is looking forward to the opportunity to connect with customers in this new way. “Even though people cannot get out and visit our wonderful downtown businesses, they can see what downtown has to offer in the comfort of their own home,” said Lang. “Supporting small businesses during this pandemic is essential for downtown to survive and continue to thrive.”

The Virtual Cash Mob Series schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 6th | The Original Pizza Place

Wednesday, April 8th | Dad’s Primitive Workbench

Friday, April 10th | Tabletop Puzzles & Games

Monday, April 13th | Rockstar Wellness

Wednesday, April 15th | Wit & Whimzy

Friday, April 17th | Jeremiah’s Coffee House

Monday, April 20th | JustAJar Design Press

Wednesday, April 22nd | A Unique Flower & Gift Shop

Friday, April 24th | Merle Norman & More

Monday, April 27th | American Flags & Poles

Thanks to the Virtual Cash Mob event sponsor Huntington Bank, Facebook live viewers will have the opportunity to be entered to win a $50 gift card to the featured small business.

Having been both a shopper and a host at past Cash Mob events, Bobby Rosenstock said he is looking forward to this new iteration. “Cash Mob is a great event,” he said. “It’s a really fun way to bring the community together in support of small businesses in town.”

Don’t forget to keep track of the actions you take to support local businesses with our Support Local BINGO card! Share your progress with us for a chance to win one of six $50 gift cards to local businesses! Read to learn more.