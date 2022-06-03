The Camp Hervida Board and its Planning Committee invite past, present, and future campers to come to Camp Hervida for an event designed to celebrate 100 years of camping tradition on this beautiful property located at 1260 Camp Hervida Road in Waterford, Ohio. The celebration takes place Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday, July 3rd. Most activities throughout the weekend are free for everyone to enjoy.

There is something for everyone. Some of the activities include: browsing through photos, crafts, guided hikes, guided creek walks, swimming, meals in the dining hall, an ice cream social, flag-raising/lowering, a vespers program, campfire, and camp dances! A full schedule is available on the website (camphervida.org).

All events are free with the following exceptions:

Saturday’s dinner at the dining hall catered by Cowboy Concessions features BBQ Chicken. Meals are $15 and must be reserved either on the website (camphervida.org) or by calling the OSU Extension Office (740-376-7431). Kids’ meals for those 8 and under are $5 per child and can be purchased as an add-on to a regular meal. Kids’ meals feature chicken nuggets prepared by the camp board. To reserve tickets for this catered meal, reservations must be made NO LATER THAN JUNE 18, 2022.

SnoBiz Hawaiian shaved ice truck will be inside the camp gates on Saturday from 1:00-4:00 pm. They charge $3 for a small shaved ice, $5 for a large shaved ice, and $1 for creme topping. SnoBiz is donating 30% of profits back to Camp Hervida, so be sure to stay cool mid-day by supporting this small business and Camp Hervida!

Cabins can be rented Saturday night, July 2nd. This is a great option for those coming in from out-of-town, or for anyone who wants the full camp experience! Cabins will be rented to groups who submit a cabin rental form, and the renter must be at least age 25. Cabins with 8-10 bunks rent for $75 for the night, and cabins with 12-14 bunks rent for $100. More information and rental forms are available on the website (https://www.camphervida.org/cabin-rental).

A presale is happening now which includes a variety of shirts, a tote bag, and a garden flag commemorating 100 years of Camp Hervida. Presale items can be purchased in the online clothing store (camphervida.spiritsale.com). Other memorabilia will be available exclusively at the event!

To volunteer for the event, email camphervida@gmail.com.

Please submit your camp photos and memories to prudenceknox@gmail.com, or mail handwritten memories to Prudence Burgardt at 270 Front St, Marietta, OH 45750. She will scan any photos and return them to you.

Bring your family and come and go as you please throughout the weekend. We hope you’ll spend the whole weekend at camp!

Hervida 4-H Camp is a full-service complex serving the needs of 4-H youth groups, school classes, band camps, cheerleading camps, church groups, clubs, families and area businesses. Camp Hervida is nestled along the banks of Wolf Creek approximately four miles south of Waterford, Ohio. Situated on more than 200 acres in the beautiful hills of northwestern Washington County, it is available from April through October for rentals