Marietta Main Street hosts weekend shopping event

Downtown Marietta is a popular shopping destination in the Mid-Ohio Valley and beyond and this upcoming March 20th, downtown shops and restaurants are inviting shoppers to shake off winter and get ready for spring with a Cabin Fever Shop Hop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoppers will enjoy sidewalk sales and fun promotions throughout the day thanks to participating retailers, plus participating restaurants will offer themed drink specials. Each shopper who makes a purchase at a participating business during the Cabin Fever Shop Hop will be entered to win the Cabin Fever Basket full of gift cards, merchandise, and more from downtown small businesses.

“The first quarter of the year can be difficult for downtown businesses, which is why our Promotion Committee wanted to host a shop hop in March. Plus, the winter blues can be tough and as we move into spring, we want the community to feel optimistic about enjoying life in our downtown,” said Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street.

Over a dozen downtown retailers are participating in Saturday’s shop hop, including Andy’s Toy Chest, Baker & Baker Jewelers, Downtown Bargains, Just A Jar Design Press, Marietta Adventure Company, Riverside Artists Gallery, Sugar Maple Boutique, Teri Ann’s, Threadz Boutique, and Wit & Whimzy.

Retailers are hosting special promotions and discounts in honor of the event. At Downtown Bargains, customers will receive a free gift with purchase and every purchase made will enter the shopper into a drawing for a Pioneer Woman giveaway. Teri Ann’s will be hosting a Spring Sparkles Jewelry Trunk Show featuring Rachel Marie Designs. Threadz Boutique will have a basket giveaway of their own worth over $150 for shoppers who spend over $25. And, at Wit & Whimzy, shoppers can purchase mystery grab bags priced at least 50% off retail value.

Michael and Lisa Walsh, owners of Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, hope shoppers come downtown to enjoy the weather and sales. “Spring is a sign of renewal and this year, more than ever, people need to address their cabin fever. Businesses are following COVID guidelines. It’s time to kick start endorphins and remember why downtown Marietta is so unique. People coming out again to shop, eat, and drink is a sign of getting back to normal. It has been a difficult year for everyone, and with tax season here, businesses can use all the support they can get,” said the Walshes.

Participating restaurants include 740 Social, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, and Over the Moon Pub & Pizza. At 740 Social, shoppers can take a break and enjoy a specialty Cabin Fever Cocktail or swing by Jeremiah’s Coffee House for a blended coffee drink and a pop-up shop with Emleighs & Mama B’s.

An added benefit for shoppers who head downtown on Saturday is the ability to see sneak peeks of new merchandise in downtown shops as they prepare for the spring and summer season.

“As the weather is warming up, come on out and support our local businesses downtown with a chance to win the Shop Hop raffle gift basket. At Just A Jar, come check out our brand new line of block printed t-shirts and tanks,” said Bobby Rosenstock, owner of Just A Jar Design Press

The Cabin Fever Basket winner will be announced on Monday, March 22nd via Marietta Main Street’s Facebook Page. The basket is valued at over $300 with gift cards and merchandise from participating businesses and Marietta Main Street.

To learn more about Marietta Main Street, upcoming events, and programs, visit the Marietta Main Street website at: www.mariettamainstreet.org.