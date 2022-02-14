Returning to the area, classically trained art instructor Peter Green will be offering drawing classes at the Parkersburg Art Center. This class, Intro to Classical Drawing, will run on Monday evenings beginning February 28th. Peter received his training at world-renowned Ateliers such as Studio Escalier in France, which can trace its roots back to the Parisian Royal Academy of Painting and Sculpture in 1648. Techniques that have been passed down through the ages, from teacher to student, in the Atelier style, carrying on the legacy and traditions of great masters such as Michelangelo, Leonardo, & Rembrandt. Even if you’ve had art classes before, this will be a unique experience. For all levels; beginner, intermediate, advanced. Beginners are encouraged and welcome; no experience necessary.

A Marietta native, and an artist from a young age, Peter received his Master’s degree in Fine Arts from the Academy of Art in San Francisco, after which he traveled to further study studio arts at Studio Escalier in France, Grand Central Atelier in New York, and Gage Academy in Seattle.

Locals may be familiar with Peter’s work, as he has exhibited at the Parkersburg Art Center in the past, as well as taught a few classes there. In addition, he was the art professor at Washington State Community College for about a year, where he taught drawing, painting, design, and art appreciation.

“Anyone can learn how to draw. It is not an inborn talent, but rather a learned skill, refined through practice,” said Peter. “Just like anything else, practice makes perfect.”

Peter draws inspiration from the great artists and art traditions of the past, especially ancient Greece, the Renaissance, the Baroque, and the unsung art heroes of the Romantic period and the 1800s. His work is realistic in nature, at times fantastical, and usually involves figures or landscapes. He works primarily with traditional media, and often from life. He enjoys painting with oils, drawing with charcoal, and sculpting with clay. He has studied human anatomy, and excels at figures and portraits. He also enjoys learning about the techniques of the “Old Masters” and continuing on those fine traditions.

Peter’s teaching is engaging and thorough. He makes the subject matter accessible to all, and believes that anyone can learn how to draw. Lessons include drawing demonstrations, lectures, and both group and individual instruction. He has experience teaching at the college level, community art centers, and various other environments as well.

Peter has shown works in national galleries, been printed in several art annuals, and won various awards and scholarships. Much of his work now resides in private collections. He has a background in graphic design, illustration, and fine arts, and draws upon all these disciplines in both his work and teaching.

Peter is available for private art lessons in the MOV area. Contact Peter at peterallangreen@gmail.com or 216-228-0463.