In a community so full of musical talent, rarely does a weekend pass by without a live show or three playing at one of many local venues. Some of the acts cover music written and recorded by other, usually famous artists, some play all original work. Then there are the bands who play a perfect balance of both covers and originals. Local rockers, Aftershock, have narrowed that balance down to a science. A science that will rock you to your core.

Aftershock, made of up local musicians, J.R. Huddleston (lead guitar), Steven Rose (bass), Eric Wilt (guitar), Brian Fouty (drums) and Jenny Powers (lead vocals), have only been playing together as a group for about two and a half years – though, to see them on stage, you would never believe that. The chemistry they have as a band based in friendship and pure love of the art comes through loud and clear on stage, making the audience feel like they are at the twentieth-anniversary tour with the same level of excitement as the very first show.

Though they have only been together as a group a short time, individually they have each had unique jumping-off points. Jenny, the most recent addition to the local music scene, debuted on stage for a Halloween show in 2017. Of that experience, Jenny said she was “scared to death, but the guys were so encouraging, it was like having four big brothers standing behind me.” On the opposite end of the spectrum, lead guitarist, J.R. played his first gig at age 16, and may or may not have lied to his parents to be able to go to the venue and play that show. Since then, J.R. went on to play for bands that opened for some of the biggest names in 80s and 90s rock and roll, including Ratt, Skid Row, and Cinderella to name a few.

With the varying levels of experience, and the immeasurable levels of talent throughout the group, it was more than logical that the next step would be to record an album full of original music.The group released Nighttime Revelations on October 1st this fall and since then has had three different songs played by local radio station Z106, with one of the singles being added into their regular rotation. After local shows and radio airplay, when asked “If you could play on any stage, where would it be?” without hesitation, Eric said “Red Rocks Amphitheatre,” Steve said “Blossom Music Center” and Brian said “Rock on the Range.” All three being expansive outdoor venues, it’s clear that the band appreciates room to rock.

Though not exactly the answer to the question asked, Jenny shared that it was an honor to be invited to play at both a Marietta College Alumni event as well as at this year’s Riverfront Roar festival, because “Those are our peers. Those are people that we know, in everyday life, and they want to see us on stage, they want to come out and hear us play.” A sentiment echoed throughout the band and summed up by Jenny, in regards to playing locally is how important it is to support each other. “The fastest way to get to your dreams is to give support to your friends and help them get to their dreams.”

Aftershock will be playing their next public show on January 25, 2020 at the Beverly Legion in Beverly, Oh. Make plans to go out and rock with the band!