Downtown Marietta is kicking off the new year with First Friday and many businesses will be open late for the festivities. First Fridays are monthly themed events hosted by Marietta Main Street featuring extended shopping hours and fun activities for families to enjoy downtown. This month’s theme is Jammie Jam and the community is encouraged to dress in their most comfy pajamas before heading to town to shop!

“As always we have a great lineup of businesses participating and there’s something for everyone to do and experience downtown,” said Aleece Dye, Marietta Main Street Board President.

From 5:00 to 9:00 pm this Friday, visitors can enjoy sales, special promotions and live music. Some shops such as Teri Ann’s and Sugar Maple

Boutique on Front Street will feature big sales, while others such as Hive Alive will introduce new art and unique products. Participating restaurants and bars will offer new menu items or special drinks that will add a warm touch to the winter evening.

First Friday is a great opportunity to enjoy free live music, and performers will be hosted at several downtown businesses including Just a Jar Design Press, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Wit & Whimzy and Over the Moon Pub and Pizza.

“We are excited for the first event of the new year, and we’ll be hosting Vincenzo Mele and Jason Feathers performing duo. Everyone wearing pajamas will receive a 10% discount and we’ll have a clearance table with more bargains,” said Laura Pytlik, owner of Wit & Whimzy. “For people who may not be able to get downtown during the week, First Fridays are a great opportunity to discover a new shop or restaurant.”

Artsbridge will also be set up inside Jeremiah’s Coffee House to provide free sleep masks for people of all ages to decorate and take home.

“It’s especially important this time of year to support our downtown businesses after the holiday season when retail can be much slower,” said Dye. “They’re still not back 100% from the pandemic and it’s important we show them as much love as possible all year long.”