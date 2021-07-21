Mid-Ohio Valley 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year

Do you know of an entrepreneur who has successfully put their creative and innovative ideas into action, or has worked hard to start or grow a successful business or organization? You are invited to nominate yourself or a local entrepreneur you know as the 2021 MOV Entrepreneur of the Year!

The nomination deadline for Clutch MOV’s 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year Award is August 4th. All finalists will be notified by August 9th. The winner of the award will be publicly announced during a special program during the Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurial Expo on September 23rd, hosted by Marietta College. Finalists will be invited to speak on a panel to share their experience and expertise as community business leaders.

You can nominate more than one nominee. You can email Sarah at sarah@clutchmov.com with any questions.

Learn more about past finalists:

Eligibility

The nominee must:

Be an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur is a person that recognizes and seizes the opportunity to create a marketable product or service. An entrepreneur is someone who starts a business or organization and is willing to risk loss in order to make a profit.

Be actively engaged in the promotion, management, and operations of a business or organization that encompasses the entrepreneurial product or service.

Reside and work in the Mid-Ohio Valley (Wood, Wirt, Tyler, Roane, Pleasants, Ritchie, Jackson, Calhoun counties in West Virginia, or Washington, Nobel, Monroe, Morgan, Athens, Meigs, and Gallia counties in Ohio.)

Evaluation

An independent panel will review and evaluate applications using the following criteria: