Mid-Ohio Valley 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year
Do you know of an entrepreneur who has successfully put their creative and innovative ideas into action, or has worked hard to start or grow a successful business or organization? You are invited to nominate yourself or a local entrepreneur you know as the 2021 MOV Entrepreneur of the Year!
The nomination deadline for Clutch MOV’s 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year Award is August 4th. All finalists will be notified by August 9th. The winner of the award will be publicly announced during a special program during the Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurial Expo on September 23rd, hosted by Marietta College. Finalists will be invited to speak on a panel to share their experience and expertise as community business leaders.
You can nominate more than one nominee. You can email Sarah at sarah@clutchmov.com with any questions.
Eligibility
The nominee must:
Be an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur is a person that recognizes and seizes the opportunity to create a marketable product or service. An entrepreneur is someone who starts a business or organization and is willing to risk loss in order to make a profit.
Be actively engaged in the promotion, management, and operations of a business or organization that encompasses the entrepreneurial product or service.
Reside and work in the Mid-Ohio Valley (Wood, Wirt, Tyler, Roane, Pleasants, Ritchie, Jackson, Calhoun counties in West Virginia, or Washington, Nobel, Monroe, Morgan, Athens, Meigs, and Gallia counties in Ohio.)
Evaluation
An independent panel will review and evaluate applications using the following criteria:
- The nominee is actively engaged with or in charge of the day-to-day management of the business or organization and provides a valuable good or service to the residents of the Mid-Ohio Valley.
- The nominee has demonstrated perseverance in the face of adversity and resiliency in overcoming obstacles and challenges.
- The nominee has taken personal and financial risks and/or made sacrifices.
- The nominee has demonstrated creativity and innovation in the development and implementation of the product, service, or organization.
- The nominee has given back to their community or contributed to philanthropic organizations.
- The nominee has been in business for at least one full year.