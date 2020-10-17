Trick-or-Treating times for Marietta, Parkersburg, and the Mid-Ohio Valley

Tis the season for spooky sounds, creepy costumes, and way more candy than any child ever truly needs. Looking for trick-or-treat times for your neighborhood? We’ve rounded up this year’s schedule across the Mid-Ohio Valley. While Halloween plans are still scheduled to take place in many local communities, cities are coordinating with local health departments and continue to monitor the public health situation and therefore, plans may change. We will continue to update this list as new information is made available.

Families participating in community trick-or-treat are encouraged to wear face masks, maintain social distance, and use and carry hand sanitizer. Children who are at a greater COVID-19 risk as encouraged to stay home. It is recommended that all candy be sanitized at home before being eaten.

Let us know if we’ve missed a spot, and we will add it to the list. Happy Halloween-ing!

OHIO

Athens: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Barlow/Vincent: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Belpre: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Beverly: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Caldwell: Trick-or-Treat is Thursday, October 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Coolville: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gallia County/Gallipolis: Trick-or-Treat is on Thursday, October 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lowell: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Marietta: City-wide Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In Harmar, Main Street West is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat at the same time on Frot Street, Fort Square, and in the Gilman United Methodist Church parking lot. Fort Square and Fort Street will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event.

McConnelsville: Trick-or-Treat is Saturday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Nelsonville: Trick or Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New Matamoras: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be no costume judging this year. Residents are asked to turn on their porch light if they will be giving out treats.

Newport: Trick or Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Plains: Trick or Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pomeroy: Pomeroy has canceled their Trick-or-Treat this year.

Reedsville: Reedsville has canceled their Trick-or-Treat this year.

Rio Grande: Trick-or-Treat is on Thursday, October 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Village of Rio Grande will not be holding the annual Halloween Party this year.

WEST VIRGINIA

Belmont: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cairo: Trick-or-Treat is Saturday, October 31st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be no regular Halloween Party this year. Masks are encouraged during Trick-or-Treat.

Elizabeth: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ellenboro: Trick-or-Treat is Saturday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those who do not wish to participate are asked to turn off their lights.

Harrisville: The town is not hosting an official Trick-or-Treat. Instead, families can decide whether or not they would like to take part. Those who would like to trick-or-treat are asked to do so on Saturday, October 31st.

Hurricane: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The City of Hurricane is hosting Pumpkin Carving on Saturday, October 25th at Hurricane City Park. Free pumpkins, carving kits, Sheetz hot chocolate and cookies while supplies last.

Middlebourne: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mineral Wells: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Paden City: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Parkersburg: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Annual First Responder’s Trunk-or-Treat has been canceled, as has Downtown PKB’s Monster Mash. However, Downtown PKB is hosting a Virtual Costume Contest.

Pennsboro: A Trunk-or-Treat event will be held on Saturday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the race track, or on Firehouse Dr. in the case of rain. Masks will be required.

Ravenswood: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ripley: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will also be a Freaky 5k Run at 9:00 a.m. and a Chocolate Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The city is asking residents to turn on porch lights as an indicator they wish to participate and to come to the edge of their lawns to keep flow of foot traffic going faster. Residents are also asked to hand out pre-wrapped treats, and children are encouraged to decorate face masks and not to wear costume masks.

Saint Marys: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by a modified block party at 7:30 p.m. that includes a haunted house and haunted trail.

Vienna: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Williamstown: Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.