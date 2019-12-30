As you know, #livelovemov means quite a bit to us here at Clutch MOV. It’s not just the hashtag we use to label local pictures — it embodies our mission and our brand all in one. We use it to highlight moments of ‘living and loving life in the Mid-Ohio Valley,’ whether it’s a spectacular sunrise over the river or a cup of coffee with a friend. These are only a few of the many reasons why we love living here in the valley, and we want to proudly put these moments on display to show the rest of the world what makes this place so special.
From the beginning, Clutch MOV has been about changing the way people view the Mid-Ohio Valley, and we always knew social media had to play a large role. We started an Instagram account not to simply share the same content we were publishing on Facebook or our website, but to start an online community based on the idea that there’s more to the MOV than meets the eye. We started by posting our own photos while trying to encourage our followers to join us by using #livelovemov. Once it started to catch on, we began sharing more photos from our followers so that together, we could write a new narrative for this place we call home.
Six years later, this hashtag has been used more than 33,000 times! To us, this is an amazing thing – to see so many moments of happiness captured. It means that we are a community that takes pride in our local shops, our brick streets and our historic landmarks. It means that we enjoy our lives here and the many blessings that we have been granted. And we thank all of you for sharing these moments with us and putting a big smile on our faces.
We’d like to share a few of our favorite #livelovemov photos from our Instagram account this year:
View this post on Instagram
Can you believe we’ve shared more than 2,400 photos on Instagram over the years? Sometimes even we get stuck on what to post! But we sure love seeing your photos from around the MOV. Keep on using #livelovemov and we’ll keep sharing! 🙌 Photo by @ryanfromearth in Morgan County #livelovemov
View this post on Instagram
Have you all seen the bright and colorful yarn bomb installations throughout Parkersburg? The Parkersburg Yarn Bombing Community went bigger and bolder this year with installations downtown and in South Parkersburg. Have you taken pictures of these public art pieces? Tag #livelovemov to share! 🙌 Photo by @lway1831 on Market Street #livelovemov #NewStoryWV
View this post on Instagram
The Stockport Mill Inn is the last remaining mill on the Muskingum River. Although it no longer functions as a feed mill, the building now houses four floors of cozy suites and a full restaurant. With balconies overlooking the river, each room has an idyllic view. 🙌 This is truly one of our favorite places in southeast Ohio! #livelovemov
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday morning’s fog made for an eerily beautiful sunrise on the river. With cooler temperatures, fall in the MOV brings with it more quiet blankets of fog that gently lift off the rivers each morning, as if they were giving us permission to take our mornings a little more slowly and ease into our days. ✨ #livelovemov
View this post on Instagram
When we started this Instagram account in 2014, our goal was to flood local hashtags with pictures that highlighted the beauty and quality of life here in the MOV. We began using #livelovemov to add a positive tag to the mix as well. Five years later and the tag has been used more than 30k times – and as we’ve only posted 2k some photos, the vast majority have been shared by YOU! Thank you for helping us shed positive light on this place we all call home. When you see or enjoy something you love about the Mid-Ohio Valley, snap a photo and tag it so that the rest of the world can see why we love this place. 🙌 #livelovemov
Thank you for joining us in sharing photos from across the beautiful Mid-Ohio Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to follow along for more in 2020!