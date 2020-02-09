Great ways to spend Date Night in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Loving the Mid-Ohio Valley is made even easier when you love the people you’re with, and the MOV has a variety of perfect locations to hang out with the one you love.

Enjoy a wine tasting. Head to one of our area wineries, like Marietta Wine Cellars or the Unicorn Wine Guild, and find a new favorite wine to take home and enjoy while snuggling on the couch watching your new favorite movie rented from your local library.

Find a new favorite craft beer. The MOV is home to two locally-owned breweries – the Parkersburg Brewing Company and the Marietta Brewing Company – and both offer a variety of styles and flavors on tap year-round.

On tap at the Marietta Brewing Company

Soak in the views. The Mid-Ohio Valley has no shortage of breathtaking views, whether they’re overlooking our cities or looking out over our rivers, there’s no prettier sunset (or sunrise!) than those right here in the MOV. Check out Fort Boreman Park, the Ohio River Levee, or McDonough Park.

Take a yoga class. Every single week a variety of yoga classes are offered across the MOV and every single one is an opportunity to stretch it out, breathe it in, and let it all go right beside the one you love. Look up Full Circle Yoga, Studio 6 Yoga on Market, or Simply Breathe studios for class schedules!

Explore a new section of town. It’s easy to think the MOV is just Marietta and Parkersburg, but Belpre, Vienna, St. Mary’s and many other towns are also in the MOV! Check out a new neighborhood and get lost in the back roads of our valley.

Support the local music scene. People are often surprised by the quality and quantity of local musicians the MOV gets to claim as their own. Every weekend is a new opportunity to discover a new favorite local musician. Check out The Adelphia Music Hall, Peoples Bank Theatre, or Point Park for upcoming events.

Live shows at the Peoples Bank Theatre are hard to beat

Challenge your intellects with trivia. Trivia nights are the perfect opportunity to put your head together with the one you love and compete for a prize with general trivia! Head on over to the Marietta Brewing Company, The Coffee Bar, or Over the Moon Pub & Pizza.

Get festive with a local festival. The MOV boasts some of the region’s best festivals, including the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival, the MOV Multicultural Festival, and the Rivers, Trails & Ales Festival. Participation in these events is totally free and the fun is for everyone!

Dress up and go to the show. Need an excuse to get dolled up and enjoy a night out on the town? Head to a show at the Peoples Bank Theatre, Actors Guild of Parkersburg, or the Historic Smoot Theatre. Shows include live plays, concerts, orchestras, films, and more.

Unwind and relax your muscles. Couples massage therapy is the perfect way to ease stress and bond over the therapeutic touches of a trained massage therapist. Try out Natural Remedies Spa, Dawn Injury & Wellness, and The Wellness Retreat, LLC.

China Wind was voted #1 Best Chinese in the Best of the MOV

Dine local in your pajamas. Order takeout from some of the best restaurants of the MOV, including Belair’s Bistro, Da Vinci’s, Austyn’s Restaurant & Lounge, and China Wind. Pick up a bouquet of flowers from Crown Florals, Two Peas in a Pod, or Dudley’s Florist to amplify the romance.

Get active and try something new. There are a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities to either try for the very first time or enjoy over and over again, like taking a bike ride on the Marietta Bike Path, painting pottery at The Pottery Barn, or hoping to bowl a strike at Emerson Lanes.

Suffice your sweet tooth. Take a tour of sweet treats by indulging in decadent desserts. Some of the best desserts you can find in the MOV are from Mary B’s Diner, Neader’s Cone N Shake, and The Yellow Jacket.

Go for a stroll and shop local. The MOV has a strong, thriving small business community. Local boutiques and independently-owned retail shops can be found in downtown Marietta, Vienna, Belpre, downtown Parkersburg, St. Mary’s and beyond!

You never know what you might find at the Antique Mall of Marietta

Explore antique shops and find the perfect new item for your home. Why buying something new off the shelf when you can bring a unique, one-of-a-kind item home from a local antique shop? The Antique Mall of Marietta, Dad’s Primitive Workbench, and Rink Dink Flea Market are great places to go pickin’!

Learn about local history. Get your learnin’ on by exploring a local museum or historical site and grow closer to the founding of the MOV. The MOV is home to a ton of fun history facts, so set a date to check out Campus Martius & Ohio River Museum, The Castle Historic House Museum, Henderson Hall, and many others!

Dream up your dream home with professionals. Have your visions come to life with the help of local home builders like Tebay Construction, Conrad Construction, or Virgil Huck Builders. Build an idea board on Pinterest, find inspirational for the ideal kitchen on Zillow, and chart a path towards your perfect home.

Scott Dennis at Lure Tattoo & Piercing

Get some new ink. Our region’s creative scene is thriving, and that includes tattoo artists! Design a couple’s tattoo or get one just-for-you inspired by your love. Schedule an appointment with one of the best local tattoo shops in the MOV, like Lure Tattoo & Piercing, Monkey’s Uncle Tattoo, and Electric Anchor.