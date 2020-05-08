Wood County added one new positive COVID-19 case bringing the county cases to 45. Roane County remains at eight positive cases, Wirt County has three, Pleasants County has two, and Ritchie County has one reported case. Calhoun remains the only county in our region with no positive COVID-19 cases.

As the state begins to reopen more businesses, it is important that citizens realize that just because a person shows no symptoms does not mean that they might not be positive for COVID-19 and be a carrier to others in a more vulnerable state of health. Recent studies show that symptoms may not show up until 48 hours after being infected and up to 25 percent of those infected may not exhibit symptoms. Both groups may be “silent spreaders” of the virus.

If you must go out, remember to keep six feet from others, wear a cloth mask or face covering, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must work together to minimize the continued spread of this virus.

Updated information is available at www.movhd.com; www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or to learn about the WV Strong…Come Back plan visit www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response